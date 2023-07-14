D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of KLA by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.18. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $488.41.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
