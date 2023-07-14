D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,641 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.