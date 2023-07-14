D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 164,919 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,919 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CEL-SCI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

