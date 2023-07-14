D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,640 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $198.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average of $182.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

