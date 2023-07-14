D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 9,811 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

