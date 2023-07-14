D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $80.86 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

