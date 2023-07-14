D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUI. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

