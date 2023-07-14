D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,281,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.