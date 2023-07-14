D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $76.20 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,915. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

