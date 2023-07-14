D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.