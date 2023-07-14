D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

