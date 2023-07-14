D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.