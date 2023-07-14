D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLLV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 167,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 237,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

FLLV opened at $49.33 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

