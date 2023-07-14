D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of VRSK opened at $226.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

