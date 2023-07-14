D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.35 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

