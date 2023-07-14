D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 318.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after buying an additional 1,013,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.49 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

