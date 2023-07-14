D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $351.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

