D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

