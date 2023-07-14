D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.35 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.