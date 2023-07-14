D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 162.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

IDU opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

