D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $946.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $28.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

