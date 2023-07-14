D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $458.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.40 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.69.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

