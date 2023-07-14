D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.84 million, a PE ratio of -40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.89%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.