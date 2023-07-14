D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 601,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 485,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 386,391 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.29 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

