D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 453.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.