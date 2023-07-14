D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.30 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $117.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

