D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.31 Million in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,527,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

