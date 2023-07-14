D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $167.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $172.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.