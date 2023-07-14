D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 63.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.