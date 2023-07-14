D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

