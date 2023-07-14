D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 11,857 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.82 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

