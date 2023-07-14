D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 170 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $143.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

