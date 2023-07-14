D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 19,339 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

