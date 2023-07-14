D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,405 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury General by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCY. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.48%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Stories

