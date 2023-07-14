D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 288 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,399,419. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

NYSE ANET opened at $168.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

