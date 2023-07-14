D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,435 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after buying an additional 997,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ opened at $32.34 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

