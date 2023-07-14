D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,436.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,349.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,671.11. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

