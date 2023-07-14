D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Insider Activity

Align Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $367.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology



Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

