D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $12.21 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

