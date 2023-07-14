D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. B. Riley began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.