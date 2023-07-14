D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,553 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $290.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $294.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.