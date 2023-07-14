D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

