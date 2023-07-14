D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,773 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Insider Activity

Generac Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.