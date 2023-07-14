D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,234 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

