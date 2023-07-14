D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,006 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,000 shares of company stock worth $4,162,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

INDI stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. Equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

