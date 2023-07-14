D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,937 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,005 shares of company stock worth $51,215,925. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

