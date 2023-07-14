D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 854 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.