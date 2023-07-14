D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Up 1.8 %

AZEK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.17, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Loop Capital upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.