D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 556,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 287,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 185,108 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 444,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 198,629 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Further Reading

