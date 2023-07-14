D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.34.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

